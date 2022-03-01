Toe-curling Shaq Attack!

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal racked up two big personal fouls when he flashed his hideous feet on live TV!

The L.A. Lakers legend, 49, revealed his dried-out tootsies and gnarly toenails during a pregame segment of “NBA on TNT” — and even wiggled his putrid piggies at the camera!

Adam Lefkoe jokingly offered apologies to viewers, and Candace Parker piped up to add, “I think we can arrange a pedicure!”

Grossed-out co-host and former teammate Dwyane Wade later said of the Hall of Famer’s “crusty, dusty” size 20 trotters, “I done seen them thangs a lot, and every time it’s shocking.”