Tiktok Dancers Caught in Cult Scandal

A Sinister TikTok dance cult is brainwashing impressionable young adults to turn against their families, according to brokenhearted relatives who claim they’ve lost a 24-year-old beauty to the bizarre group.

In a tearful video, Miranda Derrick’s parents and sister claim she “cut off all ties with everyone in her life” in January 2021, around the time she hooked up with Los Angeles entertainment company 7M Films, which has close ties with the controversial Shekinah Church in Santa Ana, Calif.

Miranda, 24, has since become a TikTok star. She also has reportedly blocked her family on social media, cut and bleached her hair, and gotten hitched to fellow dancer James “BDash” Derrick, relatives claim.

“If you knew her character and knew our bond, you’d know this is not like her at all,” says her sister Melanie Wilking.

Her distraught mom, Kelly Wilking, insists, “Everybody that you see dancing is involved with this to some degree, and I don’t believe they’re in control of their lives” or “their finances.”

A family member of another dancer, Ceasare “Tighteyex” Willis, tells The National ENQUIRER “there are strange behaviors taking place” and the dancers “have limited interaction with their families.”

Most of the dance videos are produced by Daniel Joseph and directed by Isaiah Shinn, the son of Shekinah Church founder Robert Shinn. A rep for 7M and the Shinns calls the allegations made by Miranda’s family “pathetic” and “contemptible.”

Meanwhile, Miranda insists she left her family to “start a new life” with her husband and that her sister kicked her out of their TikTok account, which had 3.1 million followers.

“I am not involved in a religious cult,” declares Miranda, who insists other dancers communicate with their families. “It is MY unique situation where I am not speaking to my family because they were not supportive of the decision I made.”