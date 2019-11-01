Broken Heart Shatters Tiger Woods’ Game

Tiger Woods’ golf game is lost in the rough and he’s blaming his aching back — but insiders said he’s actually reeling from a broken heart as he pines for ex-wife Elin Nordegren!

“Tiger’s played a consistently bad game since June when he heard about Elin’s pregnancy, and he’s sure to be an emotional mess now that she’s given birth with her new baby daddy,” spilled an insider.

According to sources, the 43-year-old former Lord of the Links was devastated by photos of beaming beauty Elin and boyfriend Jordan Cameron, 31, cheering on her and Tiger’s son, Charlie, 10, and daughter, Sam, 12, at their flag football game in Florida.

As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, insiders snitched the love rat golf champ wanted to win back 39-year-old Elin and hoped his incredible comeback win at this year’s Masters Tournament would rekindle her feelings for him.

But instead, sources said Tiger, who did not respond to our request for comment, was blindsided by the Swedish stunner announcing she was expecting a baby with retired NFL star Jordan.

“Tiger’s shattered to see Elin playing happy family with Jordan and their newborn,” the source snitched. “She was the love of his life, and he knows there’s no winning her back.”