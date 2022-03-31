Thighs Limit for Shrewd Suzanne Somers

SLY Suzanne Somers is no boob — she admits she has made thigh-high profits from sales of her ThighMaster!

The leg-squeezing gadget claims to tone muscles and it also bulked up Suzanne’s bank account by as much as $300 million, according to the buxom beauty.

“It’s $19.95 times 10 million” units initially sold, plus 5 million more,” she says. “So you kind of do the math.”

The Three’s Company alum, 75, also reveals she and hubby Alan Hamel, 85, bought out their partners and still sell the device, which Suzanne hawked on infamous infomercials in the 1990s.

She dishes she first got hooked on the ThighMaster so her legs would look good in Manolo Blahnik heels.