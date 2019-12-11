Teri Hatcher, 55, Flaunts Toned Body in ‘Liberating’ Bikini Photo: ‘This Is My Truth’

A body-positive celebration! Teri Hatcher revealed the results from her F45 eight-week fitness challenge in a revealing bikini photo posted via Instagram on Tuesday, December 10.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 55, sported a no-makeup look in the teeny bikini pic, which she claimed didn’t have filters or airbrushing.

“Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked,” Hatcher wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “As part of my @f45_training 8-week challenge we had to submit an after photo. So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55-year-old body actually feels liberating.”

She added, “I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them. Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for. You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself.”

Hatcher continued on that posting the photo was deeper for her than simply showing off her post-workout body to her Instagram followers.

“Sharing myself in a bikini (which I may or may not ever wear again) Is me Being open to others, open to life… finding glorious connection and community,” the Tomorrow Never Dies star concluded. “No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity. Be strong enough to be vulnerable.”

The actress has attended the high-intensity workouts with her daughter Emerson Tenney, 22, who is her frequent exercise partner. The mother-daughter duo ran the New York City Marathon together in 2018 on behalf of the Save the Children charity.

Hatcher has dominated Instagram with her body confidence in the past. She posted another bikini shot on the social media platform while vacationing in Thailand in June. “When you get only one full day of sun and no rain on your island vacay you make the most of it,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black two-piece swimsuit. “Thanks #Adamancampandcruise for the amazing #longtailboat tour #perfectday #rejuvenated #grateful #nofilter.”