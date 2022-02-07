Sweet! Honey Cures What Ails You!

Honey is the bee’s knees when it comes to sweetening your tea or baked goods — and the sticky syrupy substance is also great at other things around the house!

The golden nectar is not only loaded with such good-for-you stuff as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, it also has antibacterial and antifungal qualities. Here are surprising multitasking uses for honey:

Washing your face: Packed with natural antibacterial properties, vitamins and antioxidants, honey is great for your skin and is gentler than soap.

Hair strengthener: A tablespoon of raw honey mixed with two to three tablespoons of warm water moisturizes your scalp, prevents dandruff and leaves hair silky smooth. Feel free to add an essential oil like lavender.

Cuticle moisturizer: A teaspoon each of raw honey, coconut oil and apple cider vinegar left on your fingertips for ten minutes leaves your cuticles soft.

Lip balm: Adding a little honey to your homemade balm gives you soft, smooth and sweet-smelling lips.

Cuts and burns treatment: Honey helps speed recovery from cuts and burns due to its powerful antibacterial properties. Manuka honey is best at this task.

Soothing seasonal allergies: Research reveals the trace amounts of pollen in local honey can boost your immunity to seasonal allergies. And you don’t need a spoonful of sugar to help THIS medicine go down!

Sore throat and cough remedy: A tablespoon of honey coats your throat, relieving soreness and coughing. If you make them at home, add some sweet nectar to throat drops and cough syrup.

Bad breath treatment: Mix a teaspoon of honey with 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon and a half cup of warm water to make a mouthwash that wipes out breath-causing bacteria.