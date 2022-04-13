Suspicious Bob Saget Death Gets Muddier

Full House TV dad Bob Saget’s death continues to be shrouded in mystery as critics charge shifting explanations for the comic’s fatal head trauma just don’t add up!

“The cops keep changing their story and offering no viable explanation for how he got hit so hard on the head. Something’s not right,” says a source.

Initial reports from lawmen claimed Bob, 65, bashed his noggin on a headboard in the Florida hotel room where he was found dead on Jan. 9 with skull fractures and a brain bleed. Then investigators later hinted Bob may have fallen on the tiled bathroom floor and stumbled to bed in a daze.

But the medical examiner who conducted the star’s autopsy concluded Saget hit his head on “something hard covered by something soft.”

However, famed forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht tells The National ENQUIRER: “There is no way you get the multiple fractures, areas of hemorrhage and black eyes like that from a fall.”

As The ENQUIRER reported, experts say Saget might have survived if someone had been with him to call for help.

Yet others told The ENQUIRER they fear the standup standout’s extensive injuries may indicate he was murdered! But his widow and children sued to suppress the autopsy report — and won.