Susan Lucci Heart Drama

Soap siren Susan Lucci cheated death for the second time when she rushed to the hospital after suffering terrifying heart attack symptoms.

The 75-year-old actress, famed for her role as Erica Kane on All My Children, was alarmed last year when she suffered “shortness of breath” and pain “around her ribcage” similar to three years earlier when she survived a near-fatal heart attack known as “The Widowmaker.”

She was rushed to the hospital, where docs found an 80 percent plaque blockage in an artery and inserted a stent. Now Lucci urges people to “be your own advocate. You’ll save your life.”