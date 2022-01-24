Steve Harvey Goes Full Grandpa-zilla!

Lovely Lori Harvey is fueling baby rumors with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan — but her meddling dad, Steve, wasn’t given any crib notes and it’s driving him nuts, spies told The National ENQUIRER!

Sources snitched the 65-year-old TV and radio personality went into a tailspin after his daughter referred to Creed actor Jordan as her “baby daddy” in a stunning New Year’s Eve Instagram post.

“Lori clearly was in the moment when she let that ‘baby daddy’ nickname out of the bag and she’s got to be regretting it now. Steve’s been calling nonstop and demanding an explanation, and she’s just not ready to spill the beans either way!” tattled an insider.

“Steve loves Michael, he’s got no issue with the guy at all as a future son-in-law, but this news caught him totally off guard and he’s demanding to know what the heck’s going on here!”

Lori, 25, and Michael, 34, have been dating since November 2020.

“Truth is, Lori was kind of spooked by how nosy her dad was all last year — he was constantly butting in and trying to get to know Michael better, asking when he was going to make an honest woman of his daughter, all that type of stuff. She has learned to keep things way more private now,” spilled a source.

“If Steve had his way he’d be their full-blown wedding planner, therapist and career coach. Both Michael and Lori find it overbearing even if the Family Feud host’s intentions are honorable. If and when they’re pregnant and engaged, they’ll announce it on their own terms, not Steve’s!”

Lori is one of three kids Steve shares with third wife Marjorie Bridges. Harvey adopted them and also has four grown children of his own from two prior marriages.

Steve, who presides over a new reality TV court show, is starstruck by the Black Panther stud, sources dished. But the actor wants his space!

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that,” Michael said.

A source tattled Steve would be delighted if Lori and Michael started a family!

“He’d be the best grandpa and he’d spoil that grandchild no end,” squealed an insider.

“But he’s an old-fashioned guy and would like them to be married first!”