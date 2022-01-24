Steve Harvey: Cancel Culture Could Kill My Career!

TV’s newest wisecracking judge Steve Harvey finds “cancel culture” out of order!

In fact, the star of ABC’s new reality-style court show said he could never do stand-up comedy again because political correctness has no sense of humor, and it has disarmed comedians of their laugh-generating weapons.

“We’re in the cancel culture now,” blasted Harvey. “No stand-up that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to.

“Political correctness has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings.”

Harvey, 65, actually stopped doing stand-up in 2012, but he complained that if he did a comedy special now, it would end his career.

“If I come back, I have to wait until I’m done [with my TV career],” he said.

Added an insider, “When Steve was a stand-up comedian, he was often pretty edgy, much more so than what people see of him on TV now.”

That said, the Emmy winner recently got flak from ABC execs about cracks he made on his new TV courtroom series, Judge Steve Harvey.

“I said, ‘This is the stupidest dude I ever met,’ ” he recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And ABC had a little talk with me because, you know, ‘Steve, it’s not politically correct to call anybody stupid.’