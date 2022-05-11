‘SNL’ Molly Shannon Rips Groper Gary Goleman!

PINT-sized perv Gary Coleman “relentlessly” tried to sexually assault comic Molly Shannon until she literally “kicked him off” her, the Saturday Night Live alum charges!

When she was just getting started in showbiz, Molly says her agent set up a meeting in a hotel room with the 4-foot-8 “Diff’rent Strokes” star, then left them alone. At that point, Coleman asked her to sit on the bed and started tickling her.

“He was trying to kiss me and get on top of me, and I was like ‘Gary stop’ so I pushed him off,” Molly, now 57, says.

She tried to escape Coleman’s clutches by going to the bathroom, but he grabbed her leg.

“I had to kick him off,” she recalls, adding she then dashed out the door.