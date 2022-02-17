Shirley Maclaine’s Martini-fueled Comeback

Reincarnation guru Shirley MacLaine’s getting a new martini-fueled life as her career and party -circuit come back from the dead at age 87, sources say!

After years in the weeds, the 1984 Terms of Endearment Oscar winner, who divides her time between L.A. and New Mexico, has landed plum roles on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building series and the upcoming comedy American Dreamer with other projects in the pipeline.

“She has a ton of acting roles to look forward to, but she’s relying on her favorite -cocktails as a source of energy and creativity,” dishes an insider.

“Booze keeps her alive and thriving, though she wouldn’t recommend it for everybody.”

“Her preference is a nice strong martini, but she always tries new ones and has her friends come over for a wild, fun time whenever the mood strikes her.”

“She loves to entertain -people and regales them with stories of her early Hollywood years with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack while sipping a stiff drink.”

“Truthfully, she’s never met a cocktail she didn’t like and she refuses to slow down.”

While Shirley can be the life of the party, “it’s never gotten in the way of her work,” notes the insider. “She never goes overboard!”

Meanwhile, Warren Beatty’s big sister is still going at full steam.

“She’s now in high demand as a character actress, loves the work and will never quit,” says the insider.

“For Shirley, life is a party and she’s enjoying herself to the fullest. She cracks up her co-stars with her dry sense of humor, and she’s the first to suggest they all go out for dinner after work.”

“Lunches out with friends is also one of her cherished things to do and the first thing she’ll order is a mixed drink.”

“She’s savoring the good life with a twist!”