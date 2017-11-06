Sean Hannity’s Sick Early Days

Sean Hannity got his start after being fired from a radio gig over shocking statements about AIDS and “disgusting” gay people!

Recently unearthed tapes reveal the conservative talking head refers to AIDS as a “gay disease” — and later adds, “Anyone listening to this show that believes homosexuality is just a normal lifestyle has been brainwashed!”

The FOX News firebrand also referred to the gay community as “these disgusting people.”

Hannity was hosting a show on University of California radio station KCSB in 1989 when he made the stunning remarks — and got bounced!

He threatened to sue to get his job back, but the bigmouth now says that he was “young and stupid.”

“I’m now 55 years old,” said the “Hannity” host, “and yes, I freely admit the comments in my 20s were ignorant and embarrassing.”