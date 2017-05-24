Sean Hannity Beats Smear By ‘Serial Harasser’

A jilted blogger’s claims of sexual harassment by Fox News host Sean Hannity wasn’t the first time she tried to “smear” the star, a National ENQUIRER investigation has learned!

Long before Debbie Schlussel tried to drag Hannity, 55, into the Fox firestorm over sexual harassment — the one behind Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes’ ousters — she leveled what turned out to be scurrilous allegations he ripped off a charity for wounded vets.

In 2010, Schlussel, 48, blogged about the Freedom Alliance plying Hannity with private jet travel, “fleets” of luxury SUVs and hotel suites to get him to attend a charity concert.

The allegations were later debunked, point-by-point, by Freedom Alliance, itself, which wrote:

“Freedom Alliance has never provided planes, hotels, cars, limos, or anything else to Sean.

“Sean gets nothing from Freedom Alliance except our gratitude for his personal generosity and for all he has done to help the troops and our organization.

“We have never had to ask Sean for anything, he always generously offers his help before we have a chance to ask him. But to be clear, Sean pays for all his own transportation, hotels and all related expenses for himself and his family and friends and staff.”

The organization went to note Hannity had donated $100,000 to the Wounded Warriors Foundation, more than $200,000 to the Freedom Alliance, itself, and $10,000s to other military charities.

“We only make this information public because of the outrageous slander against him…He has been a selfless patriot in his efforts to raise funds for the education of children of armed services personnel.”

Schlussel made her latest claims on a radio show — and then wound up retreating from them after Hannity not only denied the allegations, but said he had retained lawyers to sue for slander.

“This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade,” Hannity said.

“My patience with this individual is over. I have retain a team of some of the finest and toughest lawyer in the country who are now in the process of laying out the legal course of action we will be taking against this individual.”