Bloodthirsty Gainesville Ripper Danny Rolling has continued to haunt his hometown — nearly 15 years after the execution of the savage serial killer who inspired the “Scream” slasher franchise!

That’s the word of paranormal experts and spooked witnesses, who chillingly claimed Rolling’s spirit stalked his childhood home in Louisiana more than three decades after the knife-wielding sicko brutally murdered five college students in Florida.

Rolling was arrested for the senseless bloodbath in 1990, and the 6-foot-5 psycho claimed a demonic personality called Gemini possessed him and made him a monster!

The twisted terror ultimately confessed to slaughtering eight and was put to death by lethal injection for the Gainesville slayings in 2006.

But his horror story didn’t end there!

Sheila Jackson and her husband live in the killer’s former Shreveport home. And in the Discovery+ docuseries, Scream: The True Story, she told paranormal experts Steve Shippy and Cindy Kaza: “A ghost is in my house!”

The residence is also where Rolling tried to gun down his dad, James. Bloodstained curtains from that violent day in 1990, as well as a cabinet with a bullet hole, remain in the home.

What’s more, Sheila said she and her hubby spotted objects flying through the air and were physically attacked by a ghost multiple times a week!

Sheila claimed her spouse once “felt like somebody was trying to cut his nipples off!”

But when paranormal investigator Shippy and psychic medium Kaza visited the home, they said all hell broke loose!

Kaza called Rolling’s spirit one of the “most manipulative” she’d ever encountered! The medium said she’d talked to the part of Danny who presented himself as a victim — but also met his sinister side!

She explained Rolling attempted to get her to feel sorry for him, but he quickly switched to “the aspect of his soul that was dark and full of rage!”

However, Kaza said she also sensed something “inhuman” was present, so the team brought in a Catholic demonologist to perform an exorcism.

Sheila said the house is now very silent, but the investigators cautioned there’s no telling how long such peacefulness would last!