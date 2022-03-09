Savage Reviews Hijack Jackman’s Broadway Dreams

Hunky Hugh Jackman is having trouble with a capital T on Broadway! The Marvel movie hero’s highly anticipated revival of The Music Man hit a sour note with critics, and now sources dish the blindsided superstar’s confidence is shattered!

Hugh, 53, spent more than two years prepping to play River City’s slick con man Harold Hill amid multiple pandemic delays — only to have top scribes slam the stage show’s opening-night performance as a “huge letdown,” “painfully corny” and “bizarrely dour!”

Even worse, one reviewer says the Boy from Oz Tony winner “fades in this show, even while in the spotlight!”

The shockingly savage takedown is a bitter second act following Hugh’s acclaimed effort in The Greatest Showman, which also boasts a best-selling soundtrack that’s moved more than 5 million copies worldwide!

While his rep insists the macho Marvel movie Wolverine is taking the disappointing reviews in stride, an insider dishes the song and dance man is “absolutely crestfallen” — especially because he’d longed to play the bamboozling bandleader in the classic musical since failing to score the plum part back in high school!

“He’s so embarrassed,” spills the source. “What the critics are saying has not only wounded his pride, it’s also made him worry about his future on Broadway.”