Sarah Palin Raging Over Bristol’s Divorce Bill

Sarah Palin is a roaring mad mama grizzly over her estranged son-in-law’s bid to get her daughter Bristol to pay his legal fees in the couple’s bitter divorce!

In papers filed in Texas’ Travis County, Bristol’s baby daddy — Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer — asked the judge to force Bristol to cover his “attorney fees, expenses and costs through the trial.”

“Sarah is furious!” dished a source close to the former GOP vice presidential candidate.

Dakota, 29, and Bristol, 27, wed in June 2016, and have two daughters — Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 9 months. But Bristol left Dakota twice!

Now Dakota is claiming the marriage is beyond “any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

“What’s really beyond any reasonable expectation is Dakota’s belief that Bristol would EVER give him any money for this divorce!” said an insider.