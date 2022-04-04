Sandra Bullock Quits Hollywood

On the eve of the release of the new flick The Lost City, screen darling Sandra Bullock announced she’s quitting acting to devote her time to her two adopted kids!

The 57-year-old The Blindside beauty had continued her hit-spinning career after adopting 12-year-old Louis when he was three months old and Laila, now 10, out of a foster home in 2015.

But she blindsided fans at the recent SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, telling them: “I am just going to take some time to be a mom.”And her hiatus won’t be short.

“I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when,” she adds. “Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds.”

That would put the Miss Congeniality star in her mid-60s when she returns and by Hollywood standards too old to star in rom-coms like The Lost City, where her leading men are screen hunks Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum.

The actress, who had a five-year marriage to West Coast Choppers hunk Jesse James that ended in 2010, now shares her kids and home with photog Bryan Randall, 55, who she met when she hired him to snap her son Louis’ birthday party.

At the time, she was terrified to tell him she was about to adopt a second kid and didn’t know if he could accept it. But when she broke the news, “he was so happy,” she says, gushing: “I found the love of my life, we share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter — it’s the best thing ever.”