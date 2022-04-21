Sandra Bullock Plans for Baby No. 3!

Devoted mom Sandra Bullock says she’s stepping back from Hollywood to focus on her two kids. But sources tell The National ENQUIRER baby-crazy Bullock and beau Bryan Randall are secretly angling to adopt another child!

“Sandra and Bryan have a good life and are so happy raising the kids together, but they’d love to have one more,” spills an insider.

“The process is already in motion, all the paperwork is done, and they’re basically waiting for the call that they can go pick up their baby!”

Though her latest rom-com The Lost City had a solid box-office debut, sources dish Tinseltown has lost some of its shine for no-frills Sandy, 57, who’d rather hunker down at home in Texas with shutterbug Bryan, 56, and her adopted kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 9.

Insiders say Bullock is readying a nursery in their Austin digs for an impending bundle of joy!

“Sandra can’t say enough good things about Bryan and the way he’s tackled fatherhood,” confides the insider.

“When she adopted Laila as a single mom, their relationship was still very new. A lot of guys would’ve run for the door, but Bryan buckled down and became a dad to these youngsters. They adore him.”

According to the spy, the hands-on parents, who began dating in 2015, feel welcoming a third child is an even bigger commitment than getting hitched!

The insider whispers, “They may still tie the knot, but the focus right now is on this baby. The hope is that they’ll have their child in their arms by the end of this year.”

However, the source squeals the “Speed” star may later pull a professional U-turn if a film project catches her eye!

“She’ll still do the occasional movie if it has meaning for her, but her priority is her family,” dishes the insider.

“She and Bryan have had their ups and downs. It’s not been perfect, but they’ve grown closer since they made Austin their home base a while ago. She plans on keeping her L.A. house — but only as a crash pad.”