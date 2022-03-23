Sam Hunt’s Wife is Over Him!

Country star Sam Hunt has cheated himself out of the joys of being a first-time dad because his very pregnant wife wants nothing to do with him!

In a move that stunned the country music world, Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce from her Grammy-nominated husband just weeks before the expected birth of their first child.

“She was hopeful this pregnancy would bring them closer together, but it turned into the same old same old — he was running around on her, drinking with his buddies, acting like a single guy,” reveals an insider.

“Hannah is adamant she will ride out this pregnancy on her own. She wants this divorce finalized as quickly as possible. At this point, she isn’t even taking his calls.”

The 33-year-old nurse laid a heavy hammer on Hunt, 37, in her filing to end their nearly five-year marriage, accusing him of “cruel and inhuman treatment” and “adultery.” She’s now seeking primary custody of their unborn child.

Still, the “Make You Miss Me” singer has “every intention” of being part of his child’s life, according to a friend.