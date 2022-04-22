Sally Field Smokes the Bandit!

Snippy Sally Field has enraged Burt Reynolds’ loved ones by accusing the late Hollywood legend of rewriting their romantic history, insiders snitch.

“Burt’s family are so disgusted by her comments. As far as they’re concerned, she’s dancing on his grave for publicity and using him for fame — just like she did when he was alive!” spills a source.

Tipsters say the macho ’70s super stud’s relatives hit the roof after heartless Sally, 75, said her former flame “invented” the narrative that she was the love of his life.

“She’s essentially calling him a liar!” dishes the source.

The Oscar-winning “Norma Rae” actress sniped in a recent interview, “He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have. I just didn’t want to deal with that.”

Three years before his 2018 death at age 82, the Deliverance star dished about his five-year fling with Sally in his memoir But Enough About Me.

After meeting on the set of Smokey and the Bandit, the co-stars dated on and off until 1982, and in his 2015 tell-all, the notorious womanizer claimed he was wracked by regret for not fighting to save their rocky relationship!

But Sally insists she dumped Burt and bashed him as “not good for me in any way.”

The source squeals, “His family doesn’t understand why she didn’t bring these things up when he was still alive to defend himself.”

“He had nothing but lovely things to say about Sally. He went to his grave loving her, and now she’s trashing his memory.”