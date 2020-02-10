Ring Time For Ryan Seacrest!

Love-’em-and-leave-’em lothario Ryan Seacrest is finally ready to walk down the aisle, sources spilled.

Sources claimed Hollywood’s Energizer Bunny could pop the question to galpal Shayna Taylor, 27, on Valentine’s Day!

“Ryan was planning to propose to Shayna over the Thanksgiving holiday but, for whatever reason, he got cold feet!” said a pal.

“Now he’s ready to pull out all the stops and make his proposal a night Shayna will never forget.

“He’ll take her out for a romantic dinner, then get down on one knee and give her the most beautiful — and largest — diamond ring she’s ever seen!”

Last October, never-married Ryan took a ribbing from Kelly Ripa, his co-host on TV’s Live with Kelly and Ryan — who teased that she’d seen a picture of a bride and groom on his social media and thought he’d secretly tied the knot.

“I thought it was you and Shayna and I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’” Kelly gushed.

The “American Idol” host replied, “You’re the one that says just elope, elope!”

But that’s not on 45-year-old Ryan’s agenda, according to his buddy.

“He wants to pull out all the stops, have a big wedding, and then brag about it on air with Kelly,” the source revealed.

Ryan — whose net worth is an estimated $430 million — was first linked to Shayna in March 2013. They called it quits in December 2014, reunited in 2016 but split again in February 2019, with sources blaming Ryan’s lack of commitment.

After that, workaholic Ryan — who jets between coasts while hosting “Live” and “Idol” — was spotted with three girls in less than a month!

He had breakfast with two bikini babes in Turks and Caicos Islands in May, and then smooched model Larissa Schot in the South of France.

The National ENQUIRER was first to report how he ran back to Shayna in August 2019 and signed up for therapy to deal with his commitment issues, sources claimed.

The source added: “Ryan’s convinced Valentine’s Day will be the day he finally asks Shayna to be his bride … unless he chickens out again!”