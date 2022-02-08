Ryan O’neal, 80, Needs Wheelchair!

Former macho movie heartthrob Ryan O’Neal looks like he’s ticking down the days — the skin-and-bones 80-year-old appeared to be in great discomfort as he was seen being pushed in a wheelchair at a Los Angeles hospital. He even seemed flummoxed by how to put on his own face mask!

The fragile Love Story star lost Farrah Fawcett, the love of his life, at age 62 to anal cancer in 2009, and has battled a string of medical problems over the years. Sources say his ailments include chronic myelogenous leukemia, stage 2 prostate cancer, diabetes, sepsis, a bad shoulder and a bum ticker.