Robin Roberts Rises to new Cancer Horror!

Gutsy breast cancer survivor Robin Roberts is taking more time away from her Good Morning America gig to help lover Amber Laign navigate the same terrifying disease!

Robin’s partner of 17 years was recently hit with the grim news — her chemotherapy is being suspended because of “complications.”

“I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through, but she is being so courageous,” says Robin, who’s been on and off the air since January.

“She and I have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her, like she was for me.”

The longtime host, 61, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, and five years later she was stricken by a rare bone marrow disorder.

Now Robin is attempting to use her experience to comfort Amber, 47, and help her beat the breast cancer diagnosis she received last December.

“She just wanted to get through it, and to have this wrench thrown in our way…,” says Robin.