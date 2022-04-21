Robin in the Thicke of Prenup Crisis!

Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke’s wedding to fiancée April Love Geary may never happen because his bullheaded baby mama won’t accept a prenup, tipsters snitch.

“She’s arrogantly refusing to sign one — or even talk about it, but Robin isn’t backing down,” spills an insider. “He has a $20 million fortune to protect, so he’s pushing hard to try and change her mind.”

The “Blurred Lines” singer, 45, and the former model, 27, got engaged in 2018 — four years after they first met — and are parents to Mia Love, 4, Lola Alain, 3, and Luca Patrick, 1.

But spies say the wannabe groom is gun-shy about getting hitched without a plan in place because his 2015 divorce to Jumping the Broom actress Paula Patton cost him a pretty penny!

According to sources, April wouldn’t be able to touch the inheritance Robin received upon the 2016 death of his Growing Pains star dad, Alan, but the performer still wants to cover his other assets!

As The National ENQUIRER reported, the lovebirds were eyeing a 2021 wedding, but sources claim they called it off at the last minute over their ongoing money squabble!

The insider dishes, “He doesn’t want to do it with no prenup, and she flies off the handle whenever he brings it up.”

The stubborn stunner even declared on Instagram she was “not signing” a prenup and insisted, “He’s not marrying anyone else after me!”

But the insider warns, “At this point, it won’t be all that shocking if they just decide not to get married!”