Retraction and Apology Regarding Stevie Wonder

In its issue dated July 29, 2019, GLOBE published an article inaccurately reporting that, based on opinions from medical experts, Stevie Wonder was dying, had seven months to live and was planning his funeral, among other details, on its cover. In fact, the article’s claims that Stevie Wonder was dying turned out to be incorrect and they are unequivocally retracted. Mr. Wonder is healthy and doing well. GLOBE apologizes to Mr. Wonder and regrets any misunderstanding and harm that may have resulted from its publication of the article.