Reba McEntire Is Kelly Clarkson’s Nightmare!

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson are the best of friends in public — but insiders told The National ENQUIRER that behind the scenes, Kelly thinks Reba’s the mother-in-law from hell!

Kelly, 37, is married to Reba’s former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, and Reba has been a driving force in her career — but insiders snitched the “Consider Me Gone” singer refuses to get out of Kelly’s way!

“Reba was tolerable and only faintly annoying in the early years after she married Brandon,” squealed a snitch, but now that The Kelly Clarkson Show is on the air, “Reba has gone into the micromanagement business full-time!”

Sources said the country music legend critiques Kelly’s show and clothing constantly through emails, texts and calls.

“Reba also thinks Kelly is overweight and needs to lose a few pounds!” the spy said. “She sends her links to articles on weight loss, exercise and diet. In her view, she’s only trying to help. She loves Kelly like she was her own daughter — but she’s driving her crazy!”

NEWS Kelly Clarkson Drops 40 Lbs!

Insiders said Reba’s meddling went nuclear after her difficult breakup with boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. As ENQUIRER readers know, Reba, 64, credited Skeeter for helping her climb out of a sinkhole after her 26-year marriage to Brandon’s dad, Narvel, ended in 2015.

“Reba’s got more time on her hands now and, unfortunately, she’s focusing it all on Kelly,” the source spilled, adding that Kelly, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, is demanding Brandon get Reba “to ramp things back a bit!”