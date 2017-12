“The Real Housewives of Orange County” have turned up their noses at newbie Peggy Sulahian!

The National ENQUIRER has learned the 44-year-old has been fired after just one season!

“None of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore,” dished an insider. “After the televised reunion, they were just done with her.”

Sources said the cast got fed up with Peggy after she bashed Meghan Edmonds’ parenting, accused Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd of making fun of her and bolted from a girls’ trip to Iceland.