Raw Roseanne Sets the Barr low Again!

Mouthy Roseanne Barr is back with a vengeance — the controversial 69-year-old comic is slamming ABC’s 2018 decision to fire her after she unapologetically posted racist comments on social media!

In the new documentary Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood, the She-Devil actress blasts her old “intellectual witch-burning” bosses for killing her character off the revival of the ’90s sitcom Roseanne and renaming the show The Conners.

The network canceled her after Roseanne compared former President Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett — who is Black — to the offspring of the “Muslim brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

“I’m a goddamn American and I’m not going to do it,” she said about the uproar demanding she quit social media and stop spewing inflammatory comments.