Queen Using Mobility Scooter!

Ailing Queen Elizabeth is hiding that she’s in such frail shape, she’s secretly using a mobility scooter to get around behind closed doors, palace sources say.

Rather than reveal her weakened condition, sources say the image-conscious monarch, who just turned 96, is canceling public appearances — while zipping around on a motorized scooter at her cavernous royal residences.

But even when Elizabeth makes do without her wheels, Her Majesty needs a cane to walk.

“It comes down to mobility,” tattles royal expert and TV pundit Robert Jobson. “Sometimes she is more mobile than others. When she can walk with a stick, they make the arrangements accordingly.”

“Other times it’s not so easy.”

The queen’s been adamant she will NOT look like an invalid while carrying out official duties — like attending a memorial tribute for her late husband, Prince Philip, on March 29.

Jobson adds there were talks “about her using a wheelchair,” but the queen firmly vetoed the idea because she wanted to prove she was still in charge.

Adds a royal insider, “The queen doesn’t want to show any weakness to the public especially with the scandalous shame her son Prince Andrew and grandson Harry have brought on the monarchy.”

As the National ENQUIRER reported, Andrew recently settled a Manhattan lawsuit accusing him of raping billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s former sex slave Virginia Giuffre when she was only 17 and he was 41 in 2001. Andrew denies the encounter but paid out an estimated $16 million.

Meanwhile, the royal family has been trashed as “racist” by Harry and his diva wife, Meghan, who quit Britain to mine for celebrity gold in California.

With all this chaos and turmoil, “the last thing the queen wants is for people to see her so weakened she needs a wheelchair or scooter to get around,” says the insider.

“The monarchy desperately needs to look solid now and the queen is determined to show strength in public.”