Queen of Farts Runs Out of Gas!

A flatulent former reality star who became a smelly sensation — making $200,000 selling farts in a jar — was rushed to the hospital after suffering heart attack symptoms!

But the crisis didn’t pass the smell test — doctors told 90 Day Fiancé alum Steph Matto, 31, her chest pains came from the gas she’d been storing up for kinky customers who paid $1,000 a pop to inhale her fumes!

Stinky Steph was devoted to a diet of beans, eggs and protein shakes to make her bottled farts really reek — but the gaseous strategy was giving the Connecticut windbreaker shooting pains in her chest.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments,” said the chastened cheese cutter. “I was overdoing it.”

Doctors diagnosed the tormented tooter with “very intense gas pains” and pulled the plug on her high-fiber diet — which has put her out of the “fartrepreneur” business.

In her prime, Steph squeezed out 50 jars of gas a week!

“I honestly could not believe the demand,” she said. “I think a lot of people have this fetish in secret.”

Despite the haters who think she’s a windbag, Steph plans to blast back into the spotlight: “I’m working on digital fart jar artwork at the moment.”