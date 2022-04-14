Queen Latifah’s Cold Feet Put Chill on Galpal

Queen Latifah’s romance with baby mama Eboni Nichols may be in jeopardy if “The Equalizer” star doesn’t warm up to marriage, friends fear.

Despite Latifah officiating a mass wedding for nearly three dozen straight and gay couples at the 2014 Grammys, sources snitch she’s having major jitters about getting hitched herself!

“She’s hesitant about taking the plunge,” spills an insider.

The rapper turned actress, 52, publicly declared her love for the former L.A. Lakers cheerleader, 43, for the first time at 2021’s BET Awards — after nine hush-hush years! But insiders say that’s not enough for Eboni, who gave birth to their son, Rebel, via a sperm donor in 2019.

“Latifah figures why fix what isn’t broken. But it doesn’t sit well with Eboni, who’s sick of being treated like the nanny, while Latifah gets all the glory,” confides the tipster.

After the hip-hop queen’s emotional salute to her ladylove, while accepting her BET Lifetime Achievement Award last year, the tipster says, “Everyone, including Eboni, assumed Latifah was on her way to making things official. But it hasn’t happened, and Eboni is losing her patience.”

As The National ENQUIRER reported, the choreographer and the pair’s baby boy have been bright spots in Latifah’s life following the 2017 death of her beloved mother, Rita Owens.

“Eboni has made it clear. She wants marriage and believes in building a life together. She’s been Latifah’s support all this time and feels she deserves her respect because just cohabitating isn’t cutting it with her anymore,” tattles the insider.

“Everyone thinks they make a wonderful couple, and no one has seen Latifah this happy. But Latifah’s run into this conundrum over marriage before, and her friends fear the relationship will be doomed if she doesn’t step up and marry that girl!”