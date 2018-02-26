Prince Harry Passed On Dating Former First Daughter

Mike Walker passed away on February 16, 2018 — but the legendary National ENQUIRER columnist refused to take any secrets to the grave! Instead, Mike kept up his decades of bombshell reporting to the very end. Now The ENQUIRER is proud to present Mike’s final missives, as leaked by showbiz’s top insiders…

Mike Walker reports… Fairy tales can come true, they can happen to you — if you’re Meghan Markle!

But if you’re former first daughter Barbara Bush? Eh, not so much.

Before “princess bride” Meg made her storybook way into Prince Harry’s heart, it was the Bush clan’s dream of finagling itself into the real royal family!

“Harry was offered a pre- arranged rendezvous with ‘American Princess’ Barbara Bush — the single daughter of President George W. Bush!

But the picky prince turned it down flat,” said my palace tattletale, Lord Knows. “Harry just didn’t see the Bush heiress as a potential love match.”

And the royal insider also named the high-placed yenta who tried to seal the royal deal — swaying: “Barbara’s own blabby twin, happily married ‘Today’ co-host Jenna Bush Hager, played Cupid, privately contacting Harry in hopes of nabbing her single sis a real-life prince charming!

“Jenna admitted, ‘I did try to set Barbara up with Prince Harry…It didn’t work out!’”