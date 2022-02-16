Prince George Gets Kicks Rocking The Palace!

Soccer fanatic Prince George regularly rouses the royal household by blasting the sport’s unofficial English anthem!

The six-year-old future king has been spotted in the stands cheering on favorite team Aston Villa alongside doting dad Prince William — and his exuberance appears to extend beyond the stadium!

William has confirmed his oldest kid’s obsession with the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 hit Three Lions, a ditty containing the refrain “It’s coming home,” a popular chant among fans.

“I listen to your song every morning,” William recently confessed to one of the tune’s singers, Frank Skinner.

“Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup. I thought it would fade away, but it hasn’t. He still plays it every day.”