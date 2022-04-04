Prince Albert’s Wife is Back in Monaco

Monaco’s runaway Princess Charlene is back home with her twins and cheating hubby Prince Albert after he locked her away in a secret facility for four months for “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

The palace says the 44-year-old South Africa-born former Olympic backstroker will continue her recovery “in the principality with her husband and her children by her side.”

As GLOBE reported, the pathetic princess, who originally balked at marrying womanizing Albert in 2011, ran off to South Africa in January 2021 just a month after a woman claimed her 16-year-old daughter was Albert’s love child.

The 64-year-old playboy has denied the charge but already supports two love children, including one he fathered while romancing Charlene in 2005. Charlene stayed in South Africa, away from her seven-year-old twins and Albert, amid claims she was being treated for a “sinus” problem requiring an operation.

She missed her tenth wedding anniversary and a Monaco charity event in September that Albert attended with actress Sharon Stone, who claims they’re just good pals. Friends snitched Charlene was fed up with being Monaco’s princess and just wanted to be a mom — and sources predicted a massive megabucks divorce.

But just days after she returned to Monaco in November, she vanished and Albert announced she’d been shipped off to a secret location for rest and recovery. Sources claim she had shock therapy during her treatment.

Now Albert insists Charlene “entered treatment voluntarily,” saying: “She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment.”

However, she’ll stay under wraps and start public appearances “as soon as her health is strong enough,” says the palace.