Pink-slipped ‘Picker’ Fred Fritz Gets Last Laugh

Axed American Pickers Fred Fritz is getting his revenge — the cable show’s ratings have hit the junk heap without him!

Sources say the History Channel’s antiques show has been losing viewers since fan fave Frank, 58, last appeared in March 2020.

The March 12 episode of the latest season, the series’ 23rd, brought in just 830,000 viewers — a far cry from the 1,282,000 viewers who tuned in for Frank’s finale.

Frank, a treasures and artifacts finder, was officially bounced from American Pickers last July after a hiatus to recover from back surgery that involved inserting two rods in his spine. He also went to rehab to get sober.

Sources say he left the show amid a falling-out with his former TV partner of 21 seasons, 57-year-old Mike Wolfe, whose younger brother Robbie, 55, took his job!

Meanwhile, sources say the show’s recent nosedive is “sweet revenge” for Frank.“He’s telling anyone who’ll listen that they’re getting their just rewards now,” spills an insider. “It’s given him a large measure of satisfaction to see the show spiraling downward and those guys suffering because of it.”

“This is the viewers’ way of saying the show’s just not the same without Fred!”