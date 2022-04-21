Phony Ryan Seacrest Makes Nice With Ellen Degeneres

Schlocky Ryan Seacrest gushes about Ellen DeGeneres being his “best friend” and “true confidante,” but sources claim it’s all bunk.

Celebrity guests deserted The Ellen DeGeneres Show in droves after she was accused of being a bully and running a toxic workplace, yet the chatterbox still managed to recruit some Tinseltown buddies for her final episodes.

Ryan, 47, heaped praise on Ellen, 64, during his recent appearance, when he also talked about his early days in Hollywood hosting American Idol.

“You were probably one of the first people I became best friends with when I moved to Los Angeles,” he recalls. “I remember coming to your house and talking about love, life and the pursuit of happiness.”

But a TV insider notes: “Despite being such good pals, I don’t remember Ryan publicly rushing to Ellen’s defense when she was accused of being a bully. They’re both a pair of millionaire showbiz phonies.”