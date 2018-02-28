Omarosa Draws Shade Over Bigger ‘Brother’ Paycheck

Rob Shuter reports…. Omarosa Manigault moved from the White House to the “Big Brother” house — and her fellow houseguests were fuming over her big fat paycheck!

“Omarosa was getting a $250,000 base salary, plus a $200,000 bonus if she won,” a source blabbed to The National ENQUIRER.

The base for the short-term gig represented a jump over her reported $179,000 annual White House salary as the former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

“The other cast members are only being paid from $50,000 to $150,000, and when they found out about Omarosa’s salary, they went crazy,” the source said.

“But their deals were already signed.”