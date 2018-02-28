Rob Shuter

Omarosa Draws Shade Over Bigger ‘Brother’ Paycheck

'White House' on resume equals money in the bank!

Rob Shuter reports….  Omarosa Manigault moved from the White House to the “Big Brother” house — and her fellow houseguests were fuming over her big fat paycheck!

“Omarosa was getting a $250,000 base salary, plus a $200,000 bonus if she won,” a source blabbed to The National ENQUIRER.

The base for the short-term gig represented a jump over her reported $179,000 annual White House salary as the former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

“The other cast members are only being paid from $50,000 to $150,000, and when they found out about Omarosa’s salary, they went crazy,” the source said.

“But their deals were already signed.”

 

