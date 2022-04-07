Norah O’Donnell Can’t Keep out of Trouble!

Beleaguered Norah O’Donnell’s diva-like behavior is greasing the skids for her departure from “CBS News,” insiders snitch.

Norah, 48, drew fire for being the only one of the three broadcast network anchors who didn’t initially rush to report on the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the nation’s border with Poland. “She was called a ‘news actress,’ which motivated her to finally fly to the war zone,” a source spills.

As The National ENQUIRER reported, tipsters said Norah’s lousy ratings and $8 million salary, coupled with staffers’ complaints about her bullying ways, had execs courting Brian Williams for her seat!

“Norah is furious CBS hasn’t tried to extinguish talk of her toxic behavior or that her job was up for grabs,” a source says. “But her contract is up soon. They’re not going to defend her and then fire her in two months.”