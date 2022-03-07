No White Wash! Golden Girls Detested Betty!

It wasn’t all sunshine on The Golden Girls for beloved Betty White, who died New Year’s Eve just shy of her 100th birthday — two of her silver fox co-stars HATED her and shockingly called her the C-word, recalls the hit sitcom’s casting director!

“Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f**king c**t,’ using that word,” says Joel Thurm. “And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan!”

The Emmy-winning show, which ran from 1985 to 1992, was about four sassy seniors sharing fast quips and firm friendships.

But behind the scenes was a different story, says Thurm — with Bea blasting Betty for schmoozing with fans and for cruelly mocking Estelle Getty when the actress’ memory began to go and she was forced to write her lines on her hand!