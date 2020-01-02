Nic Cage’s 4-Day Bride Busted!

Nicolas Cage’s four-day bride is facing serious charges after allegedly attacking a California cop!

Erika Koike — who the Con Air actor divorced last year shortly after their boozy Vegas wedding — was charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest following an altercation with an officer outside the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Aug. 31, according to court documents here.

The 35-year-old makeup artist didn’t appear before the judge for her Dec. 2 arraignment. But her attorney — who declined to comment when contacted by The National ENQUIRER — pleaded not guilty on her behalf. She’s been ordered to appear at a new hearing on Jan. 13.

Erika had previously been collared in 2006 on charges of domestic violence on her then-husband, but the case was tossed for lack of evidence.

According to reports, she had filed a protective order against her former spouse before they split in 2014.

Then in 2016, Erika’s neighbor sued her for assault and battery after she allegedly punched the woman in the face in their apartment complex parking lot, but the lawsuit was dismissed.

Nic, 56, and Erika had been dating since April 2018 when they tied the knot on March 23, 2019. But days later, the actor claimed he was too drunk to understand his actions, and they were officially divorced by June.

Before getting hitched to Erika, who did not respond to our request for comment, unlucky-in-love Nic had been wed to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley and Alice Kim, mother of his 14-year-old son, Kal-El Coppola.