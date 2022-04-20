Nick Cannon’s Show Shooting Blanks

The news keeps getting worse for embattled Nick Cannon — and pals are saying the dude can’t take much more of it!

Days after learning his short-lived TV gabfest got the guillotine, he discovered the price of tickets to his “MTV Wild ’N Out Live” tour, based on his improv comedy TV series, had been slashed to rock-bottom prices — from $84.50 to a measly $16!

“Poor Nick, his tour was supposed to be a cash cow, but now it looks like the tour will be playing to half-empty houses around the country,” a source spills to Straight Shuter.

According to the tour’s official website, Cannon and celebrity guests will battle it out in hip-hop and improv competitions live on stage. But the chance to see Mariah Carey’s ex in person is NOT causing a stampede to the box office!

“Knowing no one at home is watching your TV show is heartbreaking — but going on tour and looking out at an empty house is devastating,” dishes a friend. “I got to be honest, I don’t know how much more bad news this guy can handle!”