Nick Cannon’s Lupus Horror!

Comedian Nick Cannon laid bare his long battle with lupus — the autoimmune disease that “almost took” his life ten years ago — just weeks after revealing the heartbreaking cancer death of his five-month-old son, Zen!

During an episode of his talk show, the 41-year-old host opened up about being stricken by a “sudden and mysterious illness.”

The Masked Singer emcee shared a clip from 2012, which showed him playing in the snow with then-wife Mariah Carey, now 52, and their infant twins — daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, now 10. But Nick confessed he later wound up in the hospital after experiencing “pain and shortness of breath.”

Physicians discovered two clots in his lungs, and Nick admitted, “It’s the last place you wanna be, man. Doctors telling you you could die.”

Cannon explained he was ultimately diagnosed with lupus, which is incurable and can cause inflammation affecting the joints, skin, blood cells and internal organs, and endured “blood transfusions, chemotherapy and hospitalizations.”

But he claimed the news also motivated him to “change everything” and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The father of six added, “Day-by-day I laid a foundation both mentally and physically to build back the life that I had almost lost to this disease.”