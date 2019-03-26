Nicolas Cage Applies for Marriage License With Much-Younger Girlfriend

Fourth time’s a charm? Nicolas Cage could be saying “I do” for the fourth time after court documents revealed that he and his younger girlfriend, Erika Koike, applied for their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

The A-lister allegedly applied for the important document on Saturday, March 23, which means they could be husband and wife within 30 days!

Nicolas, 55, and Erika have been dating since last spring when they first sparked rumors while out and about in Puerto Rico. The two have been spotted together in LA and elsewhere since then.

The National Treasure actor was married three times before he met Erika. He was hitched to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 until 2001, actress Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 until 2004, and to Alice Kim from 2004 until 2016. He has a 13-year-old daughter, Kal-El, with Alice and a 28-year-old son, Weston, from a previous relationship with Christina Fulton.

The National ENQUIRER readers will be anxiously awaiting the actor’s Vegas nuptials!