New Pentagon UFO Cover-up Exposed!

America’s military long covered up alarming evidence of alien abductions, extraterrestrial crossbreeding and damaging UFO encounters, according to a shocking cache of Pentagon papers!

Intelligence officials were recently forced to release 1,600 documents from 2007 to 2012 detailing the inner workings of the now-dissolved Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) — the U.S. military’s supersecret UFO investigative arm!

The explosive disclosures include:

* Military officials documented 342 cases of Americans harmed during close encounters with so-called “anomalous vehicles,” including some which were “airborne.” Those affected experienced radiation burns, headaches, hair loss, nosebleeds, heart palpitations, brain problems and damaged nerves!

* The “X-Files”-like program — staffed by top scientists and military investigators — pinned the injuries on UFO “energy related propulsion systems,” believed to emit massive doses of electromagnetic radiation!

* Researchers at AATIP warned UFOs with such inexplicable power sources could constitute a “threat to United States interests.” But they suggested medical data from the injured could be used to “reverse engineer” the technology!

* Scientists estimate there are at least 4,590 extraterrestrial civilizations in the universe — with the closest perhaps just 1,933 light years away!

* Among the bizarre incidents studied were crop circles, alien abduction incidents, an “unaccounted for pregnancy” and sexual encounters between humans and suspected extraterrestrials!

Dr. Don Donderi, a retired McGill University psychology professor and author of “Truth, Lies and ETs,” tells The National ENQUIRER the government’s data on the damaging effects of UFO exposure is nothing new!

He points out, “One of the earliest cases goes back to the ’60s, where the guy touched one and got burned.”

But he adds the recent document drop is notable because the government is finally admitting “not just the U.S., but the entire world” has been under observation by ETs since at least 1947.

Donderi explains 20th century nuclear weapons sent gamma radiation into space, alerting distant aliens “something interesting was happening on Earth.”

Since then, he says there have been “scores” of credible stories regarding kidnappings and even unexplained pregnancies, such as those cited in the Pentagon documents!

“Evidence that humans have been abducted and experimented upon by ETs is powerful,” Donderi says.

He cites stories of self-proclaimed alien abductees who’ve recounted experiences under hypnosis or exhibited telltale scars and injuries.

“They’re here to study us and observe us and, in some cases, capture us and perform experiments on us — and even conduct crossbreeding between humans and ETs,” he says.

Established in 2007, AATIP was quietly funded with $22 million in so-called black money — cash which is allocated but does not specifically identify the project. It operated in secret for five years out of fear of panicking the public and only came to light in 2017. During its existence, program was charged with reviewing reported encounters between Earthlings and ETs — including alleged abductions, cattle mutilations and military pilots’ run-ins with UFOs!

One document describes a disturbing video of an unidentified craft filmed by a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet. The Hornet can rocket at 1,200 mph — close to TWICE the speed of sound. But the eerie glowing object zoomed by so fast it made the fighter plane seem like a horse-drawn buggy!

However, the AATIP paperwork is just the latest evidence released from a suddenly frank U.S. government suggesting aliens are regularly buzzing Earth!

In October 2021, a Navy warship conducting exercises off the East Coast reported being menaced by two car-shaped “balls of light.”

And months earlier, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force — AATIP’s Pentagon-acknowledged successor — reported 120 documented brushes with UFOs by Navy pilots in the last 20 years!

UFO expert Nick Pope tells The ENQUIRER, “It’s to the point where there are classified briefings in Congress, multiple UFO provisions in the new defense bill and the Senate Armed Services Committee is taking interest and asking questions.”

Meanwhile, the AATIP dossier admits the full truth has yet to be revealed as “only a small part of the classified literature has been released!”