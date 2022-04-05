New App Locates Tasty Roadkill

Motorists in Wyoming aren’t stewing over dead deer and other deceased critters blocking their roads — they’re cooking ’em up thanks to a new roadkill app.

The feature allows people to claim killed deer, elk, moose, wild bison or wild turkey for a mouth-watering din-din after registering the roadkill with state agencies.

Recently, Marta Casey accidentally hit a mule deer doe while headed to a snowboarding adventure.

She reported the severely injured critter to state troopers, who killed it, and then told her pal Jaden Bales, who used the app to claim the carcass and turn it into tasty steaks, sizzled in butter in an iron pan.

Officials say 6,000 critters are killed annually on Wyoming roads and the app will help wildlife agents place animal crossing signs and reduce the slaughter.