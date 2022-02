Following the tragic death of her husband, naughty NeNe Leakes, 54, plans to use her new beau to regain her old Housewives job, said sources!

“NeNe knows reality TV, and the only thing better than a funeral is a wedding — which in her mind guarantees she’ll be invited back!” snitched a source.

Dream on, said a Bravo insider — not after NeNe trashed boss Andy Cohen as a racist! “Talk about biting the hand that feeds you.”