Nene Leaks Housewives Racism Suit

Pot-stirrer NeNe Leakes is dragging Andy Cohen and Bravo to court, claiming they fostered a racist environment behind the scenes at The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

The Black fashion designer, who left the show in 2020 after shooting 214 episodes over 12 years, charges higher-ups ignored her complaints about white co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim, 43, isn’t named in the suit. But in court documents, her fuming former castmate alleges the blond bigmouth used the N-word and repeatedly made “racially offensive and stereotypical” remarks, including: “I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 54, also insists she faced professional repercussions for speaking up, while Kim received lucrative opportunities from the network.