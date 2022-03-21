Naughty Nicki Minaj Flaunting Rebuilt Asset!

Bootylicious rapper Nicki Minaj has been proudly shaking her newly boosted butt and bragging thanks to a new nip/tuck fix — it’s really all her!

The 39-year-old has long been targeted by buzz her impressive following is due to implants, but her new booty involved the use of her own fat, sources snitch.

“Nicki got liposuction after her pregnancy and then had that fat transferred to her butt,” spills a source. “She no longer has implants. Instead it’s all her own fat so it looks and feels incredibly real.”

“It even jiggles the way a real butt does. She’s over the moon happy.”

The “Anaconda” rapper, who welcomed her first child, a son with husband Kenneth Petty, 43, in 2020, flaunted her newly reshaped rear in a Feb. 17 Twitter ­twerking video.

“She is very proud of her new butt,” dishes the insider. “She’s obsessed with it.”

The “Bang Bang” songbird has been wearing sexy clothes and taking videos showing off her behind.

“She feels hotter than she ever has and she’s going to flaunt it,” tattles the tipster.

As GLOBE previously reported, Nicki faced serious backlash in 2019 when she married convicted sex offender Kenneth.