Mushrooms Beat The Blues

Consuming mushrooms may help people beat the blues, experts claim.

According to Penn State researchers, the superfood contains ergothioneine, an antioxidant that offers protective qualities against cell and tissue damage, and may also help ward off mental illnesses.

After analyzing data from 24,000 U.S. adults, the scientists found folks who regularly ate mushrooms had lower odds of developing depression.

Penn State Professor Joshua Muscat says, “This study adds to the growing list of health benefits of eating mushrooms.”